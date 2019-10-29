When people have troubled pasts or complicated circumstances, they’re often labeled as “unemployable”. Whether they’re transitioning from incarceration, foster care, or homelessness, escaping domestic violence, or struggling with mental health or substance use, society has a tendency to cast them aside. So they feel stuck – powerless to escape a life of poverty.

At Kitchens for Good, we believe every human deserves a chance to reach their potential. Through our apprenticeship program, our apprentices gain the knife skills and life skills they need to launch meaningful careers, so they can move forward in life and make a positive impact on their communities.